Amir Lays Foundation Stone For North Field Expansion Project

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani laid the foundation stone for the North Field Expansion Project in Ras Laffan Industrial City on Tuesday morning.

During the ceremony, a documentary film was shown about the stages of development of the North Field Expansion Project, which will raise the State of Qatar's annual production capacity of liquefied natural gas from 77 million tons annually to 126 million tons annually by 2026, which will enhance the leadership of the State of Qatar in the production of liquefied natural gas in the world.

Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi also delivered a speech on this occasion.

Following the opening, His Highness the Amir toured the project, during which he listened to an explanation about its objectives, the sustainable growth it achieves, and its meeting the local and international needs for supplies of liquefied natural gas and its derivatives.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, CEOs, and senior officials from QatarEnergy's partners in the expansion project, and guests of the ceremony.