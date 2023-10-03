Syria clarifies the tactics to fight imperialism

(MENAFN) Syrian Leader Bashar Assad got to China’s Hangzhou the previous Thursday, his first trip to the East Asian great nation since 2004. His discussions with his Chinese equal Xi Jinping ended in the declaration of a “strategic partnership” amid the two nations.



Taking into consideration the present drawdown of the war that has overwhelmed his nation for a dozen years as well as Syria’s reappearance to the international stage through domestic many-



sided organizations, the global press has painted his trip as an offer to put an end to Damascus’ diplomatic separation.



Some Western criticizers have also criticized what they name the ‘normalization’ of the Syrian leader, who they look at as a war criminal.



In spite of the pejorative portrayals, Assad’s trip is accurately a victory for anyone who desires to see a steady as well as safe West Asia. It is also in accordance with the wishes of other nations in the area.



