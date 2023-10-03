(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DP World Celebrates Gold Win for Pioneering Rooftop Solar Power Programme at Gulf Sustainability Awards 2023







Largest distributed rooftop solar project in the Middle East with over 157,000 solar panels receives recognition for outstanding environmental sustainability efforts



Dubai, UAE, October 3, 2023: DP World, a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, was awarded Gold in the Environmental Sustainability Programme category at the Gulf Sustainability Awards 2023 in recognition of its dedication to enabling sustainable transformation through its Solar Power Programme.



DP World's Solar Power Programme is the largest rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) programme in the GCC, and the largest distributed rooftop solar project in the Middle East. The programme has seen the installation of over 157,000 solar panels across the expansive 57 square kilometres of the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) and Port Rashid on the rooftops of buildings, parking lots and warehouses.



Nabil Qayed, Executive Vice President of Corporate Support at DP World GCC, said:“Receiving the Gold award at the Gulf Sustainability Awards is a testament to DP World's dedication to sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship. The pioneering Solar Power Programme reaffirms our commitment to creating a positive impact on our environment as well as our ongoing responsibility towards our communities. This recognition fuels our determination to keep pushing boundaries, setting new benchmarks, and inspiring others to embark on their own sustainability journeys to collectively shape a greener future for all.”



The Solar Power Programme is a core pillar of DP World's commitment to the clean energy transition, which includes ambitious emission reduction targets of 28% in carbon footprint by 2030 and net-zero by 2050. The targets span the entire logistics supply chain including ports and terminals, logistics and marine services, with the implementation of renewable and carbon-neutral sources central to these objectives.



For the seventh year running, the annual Gulf Sustainability Awards by Awards International recognises the most outstanding sustainability initiatives and innovations in the Gulf region and beyond and are judged by a selected panel of industry experts.



