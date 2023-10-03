Petra Edges Closer To One Mln Visitors Again

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- The ancient city of Petra is approaching a significant milestone as it nears the one million visitor mark for the second time in its tourism history, following its previous achievement in 2019.A staggering 967,883 tourists from different nationalities have explored the captivating city during the January–September period of 2023.The rose-red city has experienced a significant upswing in visitor numbers, witnessing a remarkable 71% increase compared to the same period last year, when 564,566 people visited the historic site.In September alone, an impressive total of 116,935 visitors from across the globe ventured to Petra, with the majority being foreign nationals, totaling around 96,755 visitors. Arab visitors accounted for 4,862, while Jordanian visitors reached 14,711, encompassing 3,449 visitors through the " Urdun Jannah" program.According to the statistics released by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), September saw a remarkable 25% rise in visitor numbers compared to the corresponding period in 2019, when Petra achieved its first-ever "million visitors" milestone. Furthermore, this represents a remarkable 42% increase compared to the previous year.The PDTRA emphasized the growing popularity of the rose-red city of Petra as a sought-after tourist destination for travelers from various nationalities, particularly Europeans.Moreover, it underlined its ongoing efforts to preserve the archaeological site as a world heritage site, while ensuring sustainable tourism practices that benefit both the local and official sectors in the region.Currently, the area boasts 63 operational hotels and camps, including six five-star and six four-star hotels, with a combined total of approximately 3,245 rooms accommodating 5,477 beds, according to the PDTRA.Additionally, it revealed a burgeoning interest in hotel investments, particularly from the local community in Petra. To support this, the authority has provided facilitations for over 13 new hotels across different categories, further enhancing Petra's global competitiveness.The authority's statement highlighted its strategic plans to diversify the tourism offerings in the region and reduce seasonality through various initiatives and projects.One noteworthy endeavor is the Cultural Village, which hosted an array of concerts this year featuring prominent Arab artists and internationally acclaimed musical groups. These efforts aim to enhance the overall visitor experience and solidify Petra's position as a premier global destination.