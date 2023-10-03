Photo Of The Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwaiti runner Yaqoub Al-Youha rejoices after winning the gold medal in the 110m (hurdles) race at the Asian Games in China - Provided by Kuwait Olympic Committee

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.