Renowned Social Advocate Alycia M. Powell To Address Global Black Impact Summit

Champions for Impact founder Alycia M. Powell will be a distinguished speaker at the highly anticipated Global Black Impact Summit (GBIS) ( ), scheduled to take place from November 29 to December 1 at the Address Marina in Dubai.

Themed, "Black Excellence: Unleashing the Unexplored Potential for Global Unity," this summit promises to be a transformative event, uniting leaders, visionaries and changemakers from across the globe.

Champions for Impact is a distinguished organization committed to promoting social change, equity and inclusion. Powell's advocacy work spans a wide range of initiatives, from education and youth empowerment to community development and beyond.

An influential advocate for social change, Powell will bring her wealth of experience and insights to the summit's discourse. As the founder of Champions for Impact, her work has touched countless lives and inspired change in communities worldwide. Her commitment to championing equity, diversity and inclusion aligns seamlessly with the summit's overarching theme, making her a natural choice to address the audience.

The GBIS serves as a platform to celebrate and harness the unexplored potential within the Black community for the betterment of global unity. It will bring together thought leaders, entrepreneurs, educators, and activists, fostering meaningful conversations and forging connections that can drive lasting change.

Powell's involvement in this summit underscores her dedication to advancing social justice, promoting unity and creating a brighter future for all. Her keynote address promises to inspire attendees, leaving an indelible mark on the summit's proceedings.

About Global Black Impact Summit 2023:

The GBIS is an annual event that seeks to celebrate the achievements of the Black community, promote excellence and explore untapped potential across various fields. This year's summit is organized by Energy Capital & Power and is set to be a transformative experience, featuring influential speakers, engaging panel discussions, and networking opportunities that empower attendees to reach new heights.

For media inquiries, registration details, and more information about the GBIS 2023, please visit .

