Erdogan: Turkey waits for nothing from EU

(MENAFN) Turkey no longer assumes whatever from Brussels, after waiting for tens of years to be a European Union associate, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated.



“We have kept all the promises we have made to the EU, but they have kept almost none of theirs,” the Turkish president said in an address to parliament, which came together after a summer break on Sunday.



Ankara “no longer expects anything from the European Union, which has kept us waiting at its door for 60 years,” he persisted.



Those in Brussels are going to “correct their mistakes” if they let go on their “unjust” method to Turkey, particularly when it comes to distributing visas to Turkish residents, the leader stated.



“If they don't, they will completely lose the right to expect anything from us,” he cautioned.



Turkey has protested in new months that a growing amount of its inhabitants are having their Schengen visa requests disallowed, even though the European Union has deprived of making any extra hindrances for Turks. In his address, Erdogan stated that the visa abjurations are “covert sanctions against us” by Brussels.



