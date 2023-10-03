(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Multi-year contract will improve user experiences across service desk and IT support

DXC to innovate and accelerate CPS operations with AI and automation

LONDON, UK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology

(NYSE: DXC ), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been selected to run and transform essential IT infrastructure for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for England and Wales.

Crown Prosecution Service for England and Wales Taps DXC Technology for Workplace Transformation

As part of the multi-year contract worth up to £9 million GBP ($11 million USD), DXC will become the CPS's trusted service desk partner, using the CPS's existing service management platform, ServiceNow. The CPS will benefit from DXC's secure hub, a dedicated platform providing 24/7 support to manage IT issues and helping to ensure uninterrupted service for its approx. 7,000 employees.

DXC and the CPS will work together to integrate a "digital by default" strategy, driving down calls to service desk colleagues and promoting interactions via other channels such as self-service.

DXC will support the CPS to optimize their ServiceNow platform, making use of artificial intelligence and process automation to speed up and improve IT experiences for CPS colleagues.

As an independent body that prosecutes criminal cases on behalf of the Crown that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organizations, the CPS operates across England and Wales through 14 regional divisions and CPS Direct, its centralized 24-hours charging unit. Handling over 400,000 cases annually, it works closely with local and national UK police forces, the Ministry of Justice, and other central government departments.

"This is an important moment in our organization's modernization plan. Enhanced digital capabilities and strong strategic partnerships will enable our people to thrive and ensure excellent casework quality," said Matthew Cain, Interim Chief Digital Information Officer at the CPS. "DXC demonstrated its expertise and ability to deliver a broad scope of services, understood our operating environment, and shares our commitment to providing social value."

As a ServiceNow Global Elite Partner, over 1,400 certified ServiceNow experts make up DXC's ServiceNow practice which manages over 7,000 implementations for more than 350 customers globally. As a result, the CPS will leverage DXC's expertise in modernizing workplace environments, helping continually improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the CPS's service management processes, and deliver cost reduction by adopting knowledge driven, user-centric approaches to both service delivery and innovation.



"We are delighted to strengthen our position as trusted partner to the UK government", said Derek Allison, Vice-President UK Public Sector, Aerospace and Defence at DXC Technology. "By evolving on-demand IT support to an agile service desk model, we will help the CPS to ensure essential services are always available to its employees, enabling cases to be managed efficiently 24/7, and ensuring maximum business continuity. Ultimately, this will support the delivery of more efficient services to UK citizens."



About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC ) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.

