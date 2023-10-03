Azerbaijan, ISESCO Discuss Co-Op Development In Field Of AI

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan has
discussed the development of cooperation in the field of artificial
intelligence with the World Islamic Educational, Scientific and
Cultural Organization (ISESCO), Trend reports.
According to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
of Azerbaijan, Minister Rashad Nabiyev held a bilateral meeting
with ISESCO Director General Salim Al-Malik within the framework of
the 74th International Astronautical Congress.
During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the
development of cooperation with ISESCO in initiatives implemented
to achieve sustainable development with the application of advanced
technologies in Azerbaijan.
The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually
since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of
Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law with the
support of the International Astronautical Federation.
The history of the International Astronautical Congress in
Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. On the initiative of national leader
Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress was
held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space
Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became
the first city in South Caucasus to organize this event. And Baku
won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space
industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the
International Astronautical Federation in Washington DC on October
25-29, 2019.
