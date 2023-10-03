Iran Defends Its Nuclear Program To Be Peaceful And Beneficial

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Iran uses its
nuclear technology to produce various kinds of industrial supplies
that are used in different sectors, such as oil, gas,
petrochemical, and food production, Vice President of Iran and
Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad
Eslami, Trend reports.
Eslami noted that Iran had to rely on its own specialists to
produce these supplies, because the sanctions imposed on Iran
prevented their import.
The vice president added that Iran was advancing its nuclear
technology in both energy and non-energy fields. He stressed the
importance of building nuclear power plants for clean energy
production, as climate change had made fossil fuels
unsustainable.
According to him, Iran had a nuclear power plant that could
generate 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity, and that it had saved
90 million barrels of crude oil and avoided 58 million cubic meters
of greenhouse gas emissions by operating this plant.
Meanwhile, in the non-energy field, Eslami said that Iran had
produced 60 types of radioisotopes, some of which were exported.
AEOI Chief also said that these radioisotopes were used by 1
million patients in Iran for medical purposes.
"However, if Iran did not operate in the nuclear industry
sector, if it did not enrich uranium, it would not be able to
produce radioisotopes now," he noted.
Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry
to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
However, according to the information obtained by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly
enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and
currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745
kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed
for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
The sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700
banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in
the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
---
