Iran Never Intended To Develop Nuclear Weapons AEOI Chief

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Iran has never
intended to develop nuclear weapons,Vice President of Iran and
Chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad
Eslami, Trend reports.
He emphasized that Iran has always supported the peaceful use of
its nuclear program.
“However, despite this, the other parties of the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program have
imposed new sanctions against Iran and increased the pressure
within these sanctions day by day,” he added.
Eslami also said that since 2016, the JCPOA has entered into
force, that plan limited the development process of Iran's nuclear
activities, however the US abandoned that plan and did not fulfill
its commitments.
Currently, the European parties to the plan (the UK, France and
Germany) and the US want Iran to limit its nuclear activities and
development in the nuclear field.
Iran discloses various programs related to its nuclear industry
to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
However, according to the information obtained by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly
enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and
currently, the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745
kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed
for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from
the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the
5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and
imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
The sanctions affected Iranian oil exports and more than 700
banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions have resulted in
the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
