Azerbaijan Shares Latest Data On Humanitarian Aid Delivered By Central Authorities To Karabakh Armenians

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Assistant to the
President of Azerbaijan and the Head of the Foreign Policy
Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has
disclosed statistics on humanitarian aid delivered by the central
authorities of Azerbaijan to Armenian residents of Karabakh as of
October 3, Trend reports.
So far, over 40 tons of food and hygiene products, 40 tons of
flour, over 200 tons fuel, over 22 tons of drinkable water, have
been supplied to Armenian resident of Karabakh, along with other
necesities.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has launched tangible work with regard to
the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh
region. In this regard, Ramin Mammadov, the designated official
responsible for contacts with Armenian residents of Karabakh, met
with representatives of Armenian residents in the cities of Yevlakh
and Khojaly on September 21, 25 and 29, 2023.
Reintegration plans of the Republic of Azerbaijan were
presented, and discussions were held during the said meetings.
Reintegration is carried out on the basis of the Constitution,
laws and international obligations of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and within the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
The equality of rights and freedoms, including security, is
guaranteed to everyone regardless of their ethnic, religious or
linguistic affiliation.
MENAFN03102023000187011040ID1107178767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.