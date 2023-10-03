Türkiye Begins Anti-Terrorist Activities Throughout Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Turkish security
forces have launched a large-scale anti-terrorist activities
codenamed "Heroes" ("Kahramanlar") throughout the country, Turkish
Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya wrote on his social
network account, Trend reports.
"At 8:30 a.m. (Turkish time), about 466 anti-terrorist
operations were carried out in the country. About 13,440 law
enforcement officers were involved in the operations. As a result,
12 terrorists were detained in Mersin, 55 suspects have been
detained in Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Bursa, Batman,
Denizli, Adana, Kayseri, Antalya, Konya, Esparta and Kocaeli,"
Yerlikaya said.
Large-scale anti-terrorist activities in Türkiye began after an
explosion committed by the PKK group in front of the Ministry of
Internal Affairs building in Ankara.
The explosion and shots were heard on Ismet Inyonu Boulevard in
Ankara, where the buildings of the Grand National Assembly of
Türkiye and the Ministry are located.
One of the terrorists blew himself up.
