Türkiye Begins Anti-Terrorist Activities Throughout Country

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Turkish security forces have launched a large-scale anti-terrorist activities codenamed "Heroes" ("Kahramanlar") throughout the country, Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya wrote on his social network account, Trend reports.

"At 8:30 a.m. (Turkish time), about 466 anti-terrorist operations were carried out in the country. About 13,440 law enforcement officers were involved in the operations. As a result, 12 terrorists were detained in Mersin, 55 suspects have been detained in Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Bursa, Batman, Denizli, Adana, Kayseri, Antalya, Konya, Esparta and Kocaeli," Yerlikaya said.

Large-scale anti-terrorist activities in Türkiye began after an explosion committed by the PKK group in front of the Ministry of Internal Affairs building in Ankara.

The explosion and shots were heard on Ismet Inyonu Boulevard in Ankara, where the buildings of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye and the Ministry are located.

One of the terrorists blew himself up.