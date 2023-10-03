Demand At Azerbaijani Central Bank's Currency Auction Surges

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Central Bank
of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held another currency auction with the
participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports.
The CBA data show that the demand at the auction amounted to
$54.1 million (a growth of 84.01 percent, or $24.7 million,
compared to the previous auction) and was fully met.
The demand at the previous auction was $29.4 million.
Based on the outcomes of the auction, the average weighted
exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the US dollar came to 1.7
AZN per USD.
At currency auctions, $2.61 billion has been bought since the
year's start. The auction held on March 28, 2023, saw a record-high
demand for the currency of $96.3 million.
The average demand at currency auctions organized by the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan in 2022 amounted to 52.4 million manat ($30.8
million), while the supply was $70 million.
Moreover, the CBA started conducting currency auctions by
one-way sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January
2017.
