British PM explains situation on unites in Ukraine

(MENAFN) British Premier Rishi Sunak has stated that the United Kingdom has no intentions to transfer army guides to Ukraine to train domestic units, saying that there was “some misreporting” of remarks by Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, who proposed the thought.



Throughout a trip to Burnley on Sunday, Sunak stated he wished to make the state “absolutely clear,” clarifying that Shapps did not address British fighters would be positioned in Ukraine throughout the war with Russia. The United Kingdome has been training Ukrainian fighters on British land for “for a long time,” he said.



Based on the PM, the defense secretary obviously intended that “it might well be possible one day in the future for us to do some of that training in Ukraine.”



He persisted “but that’s something for the long term, not the here and now, there are no British soldiers that will be sent to fight in the current conflict. That’s not what’s happening.”



