Nayev: Number Of Mobile Firing Groups Being Increased In Northern Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of mobile fire groups is being increased in northern Ukraine In the Northern Operational Zone, together with the heads of regional military administrations, measures are being taken to increase the number of mobile fire groups.

Serhiy Nayev, the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, this is necessary to increase the effectiveness of the air defense system.

"We want every citizen of Ukraine to feel protected and our energy infrastructure facilities to be ready to operate at full capacity in winter conditions," Nayev said.

As reported, in September, Nayev checked winter readiness in the Northern Operational Zone.