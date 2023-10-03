Russian Forces Shell Residential Areas Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's military shelled the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson this morning, damaging homes and cars, with no casualties reported.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post , Ukrinform reports.

"Another day for Kherson, which began with Russian shelling," the post read.

Residential buildings in the center of the city came under fire at around 06:00. Kherson residents' homes, cars and boutiques were damaged.

People were not killed or injured by enemy strikes.