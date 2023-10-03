Enemy Attacks 22 Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked 22 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region during the day.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, posted this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"128 strikes - the enemy attacked 22 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region," he wrote.

Russian military conducted four MLRS attacks on Novodanylivka and Mala Tokmachka, ten UAV attacks on Hulyaipole, Novodarivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka and Temyrivka, and five aerial attacks on Orikhiv, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka.

Man injured following Russian attack on-based enterprise

109 artillery attacks took place on the territory of frontline towns and villages, including Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Preobrazhenka, Pyatikhatky, Lobkove and Kamianske.

There were 18 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure. No local residents were injured.

Russians hit community inregion with missiles, injuring five

Earlier it was reported that at night on Monday, the enemy hit one of the districts of the Zaporizhzhia with an S-300 missile, a man was injured.