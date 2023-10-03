President Ilham Aliyev Sends Congratulatory Letter To President Of Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Federal Republic of
Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
extend my most sincere congratulations to you and all your people
on the occasion of October 3 - German Unity Day.
We attach great importance to the development of relations of
friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Germany. It is
gratifying that our countries enjoy the active and fruitful
cooperation in the political, economic and humanitarian areas.
Azerbaijan is determined to strengthen relations with Germany
and continue mutually beneficial cooperation. I am sure that both
our intergovernmental relations and our mutually beneficial
interaction within the European Union will continue to develop and
strengthen.
On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and
wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and
prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 30 September 2023
