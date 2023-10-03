US State Department Fails To Confirm Armenia's Allegations Of Ethnic Cleansing In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US State Department has not confirmed Armenia's allegations of "ethnic cleansing" in Garabagh, spokesman Matthew Miller said at a press briefing, Azernews reports.

According to Miller, the US takes allegations of ethnic cleansing, genocide, or other atrocities seriously, Miller said: "But as always, the decision on genocide or ethnic cleansing is based on a thoughtful, fact-based process. It's not something I can talk about with any degree of finality from this podium."

Miller also said the US welcomes the UN team's mission to Garabagh. He added that the US would urge Azerbaijan and Armenia to return to peace talks.