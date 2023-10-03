Azerbaijan Army Positions In Kalbajar Subjected To Fire

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 2, starting from 17:20 to 18:00, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Azizli settlement of the Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.

Moreover, improvised explosive devices were also dropped on the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the mentioned direction by means of a combat quadracopter.

The Azerbaijan Army Units did not suffer any losses, adequate retaliatory measures were taken in the mentioned direction.