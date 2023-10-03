Sharp Response From Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry To Finnish Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign
Ministry Aykhan Hajizada responded to the statements of the Finnish
Ambassador to Azerbaijan with residence in Ankara, who is also the
Ambassador to other countries of the South Caucasus Kirsti Narinen, Azernews reports.
The relevant publication was posted on the Azerbaijani
diplomat's page on social network X (formerly Twitter).
"Armenia has committed numerous atrocities against Azerbaijanis,
while Azerbaijan has never attacked civilians of Armenian origin,
on the contrary, it has provided a safe environment for their
reintegration. Turning a blind eye to the statements of the United
Nations, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian
Affairs, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN
High Commissioner for Refugees that Azerbaijan does not evict
Armenians by force is nothing but hypocrisy," the statement
reads.
It should be noted that the Finnish diplomat said that the
Armenian residents of the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan allegedly
left the region not voluntarily, but faced "fear of violence".
