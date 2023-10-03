Azerbaijani President Congratulates President Of Iraq

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Iraq Abdul
Latif Rashid, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I
cordially congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of
the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq and extend my best
wishes.
I believe that through our joint efforts, Azerbaijan-Iraq
relations will continue to develop and strengthen in an atmosphere
of friendship and cooperation.
On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your
activities, and the friendly people of Iraq everlasting peace and
prosperity.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 2 October 2023"
