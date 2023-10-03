Three Years Have Passed Since Liberation Of Sugovushan From Armenian Occupation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today marks three years since the liberation of Sugovushan and
Talish villages of Azerbaijan's Tartar region from the occupation
by Armenian armed forces, Azernews reports.
On 3 October 2020, the Azerbaijani army cleared both villages of
Armenian occupants.
On that day, the tricolour State Flag of Azerbaijan was raised
in Sugovushan and Talish.
In 1992, Aghdara district was abolished and its territory was
divided between the neighbouring Agdam, Tartar and Kalbajar
districts. The village with the ancient name Sugovushan, which was
called Madagiz during the Soviet era, is one of the settlements
included in the Tartar district.
Sugovushan was first liberated from occupation by the
Azerbaijani army in 1991-1992. However, in April 1994 the village
was again occupied by Armenia.
Sugovushan reservoir and "Sugovushan-1" hydroelectric power
station are located on the territory of the village. After the
occupation of Sugovushan, Armenians established military units
here. Military unit No. 49971 was considered one of the best in the
Armenian army in Garabagh. In addition, military unit No. 33651,
which the Armenian army designated as the "6th Defence Region",
also occupied positions in Sugovushan.
President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed
Forces Ilham Aliyev announced the liberation of Sugovushan from
Armenian occupation on 3 October 2020. The Supreme
Commander-in-Chief then congratulated Major General Hikmet Hasanov,
who at that time commanded the 1st Army Corps, on the liberation of
Sugovushan from occupation.
MENAFN03102023000195011045ID1107178748
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.