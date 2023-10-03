India requests Canada to recall 40 diplomats, threatening diplomatic immunity

(MENAFN) In a development that has added to the simmering tensions between the two nations, India has reportedly demanded that Canada withdraw approximately 40 diplomats from the country. The request, as reported on Monday by the Financial Times, comes with a deadline set for their repatriation by October 10. Furthermore, New Delhi has issued a stern warning, suggesting that it may revoke the diplomatic immunity of those diplomats who remain in India beyond the specified date.



The reported discrepancy in the number of diplomats stationed in each country has contributed to the strained relations. The Canadian High Commission in New Delhi reportedly maintains a larger contingent of diplomats compared to India's representation in Ottawa. This imbalance is attributed to the extensive consular section required to provide assistance to the sizable population of approximately 1.3 million Canadians of Indian heritage.



According to the report, Ottawa currently deploys 62 diplomats in India. In response to India's demand, New Delhi has instructed Canada to reduce this number by 41 individuals. This move reflects the escalating tensions between the two nations, which were exacerbated when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made public allegations on September 18, asserting India's involvement in the assassination of Sikh-Canadian leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, in June. The situation underscores the fragility of diplomatic relations between India and Canada and the potential implications for their bilateral ties.

