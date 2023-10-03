Many die in Spanish nightclub fires

(MENAFN) Regional establishments have stated that more than 13 humans were murdered in a fire at a nightclub in the southeast Spanish town of Murcia in Sunday`s morning.



It had at first been stated that half a dozen victims had been found at the area where it happened on Sunday`s early hours, however, this number increased to 13 by the afternoon.



“We are devastated,” Mayor Jose Ballesta informed Spanish newscaster, also noting in a statement on X (previously Twitter) that “emergency services continue to work in the area. Strength and encouragement to family and friends in these difficult times.”



Murcia’s regional administration has announced three days of open mourning ias a replay to the disaster.



It has become clear that the fire has broken out in the well-known Teatre nightclub in the Atalayas region of Murcia at nearly 6AM domestic time, and since then they were able to contain the fire.



