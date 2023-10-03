North Korea claims US top-rank tangled in Cold War

(MENAFN) North Korea’s second-in-command foreign minister has blamed the United States of “unjust and outrageous hostility” against Pyongyang as well as Moscow, stating it demonstrates Washington’s hegemonic ideology according to Cold War logic.



“The US ill-minded repugnancy toward the North Korea-Russia relations only reveals that it lacks power and wits in the showdown with the anti-imperialist independent countries,” Im Chon Il stated in a declaration on Sunday.



The safety association amid the United States, South Korea as well as Japan – also the Washington-guided NATO army bloc – are “cancer-like entities jeopardizing the international order,” the diplomat stated, depicting NATO as “the mastermind of the Ukrainian crisis.”



Im continued to claim ties amid North Korea as well as Russia have achieved “the height of development” because of behavior made by the United States as well as its associates, who “have gone to the extremes in their confrontational and divisive moves for gaining hegemony.”



MENAFN03102023000045015687ID1107178725