Japan To Take Steps On Currency Moves -- Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki reiterated on Tuesday that the government will make appropriate steps on foreign exchange moves with high sense of urgency, as the yen touched a one-year low against the dollar.

"It is important that exchange rates move in stable manner, reflecting fundamentals," Suzuki told a press conference. "We will continue to pay attention to market developments with a sense of tension and respond with all possible measures." the minister said.

Suzuki made the remarks after the Japanese yen fell to JPY 149.89 against the dollar, the lowest level since October 2022 and near the psychologically important JPY 150 threshold, earlier in the day.

Asked by reporters if the 150 mark is the trigger point for intervention, Suzuki replied, "Currency interventions are not based on foreign exchange levels. It is volatility that matters." (end)

