US Dollar Stable At KD 0.309, Euro Down To KD 0.323

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar was stable at KD 0.309 on Tuesday, while the euro went down 0.94 percent to reach KD 0.323, compared to Monday's rates.

The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday that the exchange rate of the sterling pound went down 0.92 percent to reach KD 0.373, the Swiss franc went down 0.32 percent standing at KD 0.336 and the Japanese yen was stable at KD 0.002. (end)

