US Dollar Stable At KD 0.309, Euro Down To KD 0.323

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The exchange rate of US dollar against the Kuwaiti dinar was stable at KD 0.309 on Tuesday, while the euro went down 0.94 percent to reach KD 0.323, compared to Monday's rates.
The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday that the exchange rate of the sterling pound went down 0.92 percent to reach KD 0.373, the Swiss franc went down 0.32 percent standing at KD 0.336 and the Japanese yen was stable at KD 0.002. (end)
ht
MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107178709
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.