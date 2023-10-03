Kuwait Amir Cables German President On National Day


10/3/2023 5:23:56 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished President Steinmeier good health and wellbeing, and friendly Germany progress and prosperity. (end)
afh



MENAFN03102023000071011013ID1107178708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search