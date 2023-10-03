Kuwait Crown Prince Cables German President On National Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Tuesday a cable of congratulations to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Steinmeier good health and wellbeing, and friendly Germany progress and prosperity. (end) afh

