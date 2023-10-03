Egypt's president announces bid for third term in office

(MENAFN) Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has officially declared his intention to run for a third term in office, as announced in a televised speech on Monday. Sisi's current six-year term is set to conclude in 2024, and it had been widely anticipated that he would seek reelection in the upcoming presidential polls, scheduled for December. His announcement came at a time when thousands of Egyptians gathered in various public squares across the country to demonstrate their support for his candidacy for a third term as Egypt's president.



The presidential elections in Egypt are scheduled to take place from December 10 to 12, marking a significant political event for the nation. Prospective candidates who wish to participate in the elections are required to file for candidacy between October 5 and 14, following the procedures established by Egypt's election authority.



Notably, Sisi is not the only candidate in the race. Seven political figures have already announced their plans to run for the presidency. Among these contenders is Ahmed Tantawi, a former parliamentarian, who is perceived as a formidable opposition candidate if he formally enters the race. This upcoming election is poised to be a pivotal moment in Egyptian politics, with the potential for significant implications on the country's leadership and direction in the years to come.

