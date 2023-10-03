Suicide bomber attacks Turkish administration construction

(MENAFN) A suicide bomber has exploded a bombing gadget in front of the Interior Ministry bureau in the Turkish capital Ankara, regional establishments have stated.



The explosion on Sunday`s early hours was an endeavored extremist assault, based on the establishments. Two perpetrators were included in the occurrence, one of whom attempted to explode himself, as the other one was stripped by the safety teams, the Interior Ministry also noted.



Two law enforcement officers were wounded in the incident, representatives stated.



As a reply to the assault, Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated “terrorists” are never going to be able in corrupting peace as well as safety in Turkey “The villains who threaten the peace and security of citizens have not achieved their objectives and will never achieve them,” he stated on Sunday before the recent lawmaking year of the Turkish parliament.



Pictures from Ankara demonstrate weaponized automobiles getting positioned in the roads, as well as many weaponized law enforcement captains as well as soldiers. One of the images shows what seems to be an exhausted man-moveable rocket launcher tossed on the floor.



