China's Economic Ills Infecting The Rest Of Asia

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The World Bank's latest take on China's slowdown is plenty sobering for the broader Asian region. But odds are, not quite sober enough.

Bad news on the property sector of Asia's biggest economy continues to flood the airwaves and send ripples through world markets. As the World Bank cuts its 2024 China growth projection to 4.5% from 4.8%, the sense among economists is that the multilateral lender is still far too optimistic.

Take the latest assessment by the Asian Development Bank of China's fallout for the region. As weaknesses in China's property sector“hold back regional growth,” the“risks to the outlook have intensified,” the ADB warns.

The travails of

China Evergrande Group

– which resumed trading on Tuesday – have dented confidence, prompting investors to flee. The developer, which defaulted in 2021, recently admitted a major debt restructuring plan has failed. Its chairman, Hui Ka Yan, is under criminal investigation, prompting regulators to bar the company from issuing new debt.

That's“threatening to wreak even more damage to China's real estate sector and the broader economy,” says analyst Thomas Gatley at Gavekal Dragonomics.

What's more, Gatley adds,“the chances of a government policy error that disrupts markets and the economy have increased.” As such, he warns,“the financial stress of property developers is spilling over onto other companies as developers delay or default on payments to their suppliers.”

Given that China's property sector generates as much as 30% of gross domestic product (GDP), that's dreadful news for Asian neighbors betting on President Xi Jinping's team stabilizing growth. Hence chatter in Asia about

contagion risks

hovering over the region's 2024.

“As defaults snowball through the sector and Beijing withholds relief, both market and homebuyer sentiment will likely continue to weaken and contribute to financial volatility,” says analyst Rick Waters at the Eurasia Group consultancy.

Beijing is indeed rolling out a variety of measures to stabilize the property markets. Yet unlike previous episodes of slowing growth, the government is taking pains to relieve financial strains without re-inflating real estate bubbles.

In late September, regulators prodded commercial banks to cut payment ratios for first-home purchases to 20% and to 30% for second-home purchases. Banks cut existing first-time mortgage rates for 40 million-plus borrowers.

Also last month, Guangzhou was China's first top-tier city to end curbs on buying more than two homes for residents or one for nonresidents. Other metropolises are seen doing the same.

“But with more developers facing default and liquidation, homebuyer confidence will remain low despite

easing measures ,” Waters says.“Prices and sales will probably face continued declines in lower-tier cities.”

China's property woes are becoming a problem for wider Asia. Image: Twitter

Karl Shen, an analyst at Fitch Ratings, says“we believe more top-tier cities with district-specific restrictions will follow suit to promote non-core areas and perhaps core areas as well. Such policies, if forthcoming, may further concentrate demand in larger cities, given their property sales are usually more constrained by policy. This will add little to national new homes given top-tier cities' small share in total.”

China's property market may take as long a year to recover, officials say as they urge Beijing to do more to prod developers to repair balance sheets and avoid more defaults.