(MENAFN) The Slovak Social Democracy (SMER-SD) group has succeeded in Saturday's parliamentary election, with outcomes from most states presenting it a 6percentage point ahead of its pro-Western opponent, Progressive Slovakia.



The SMER-SD group is guided by previous premier Robert Fico, who has swore to eliminate army hep to Ukraine as well as openly made remarks about the European Union's restrictions on Russia as useless as well as damaging.



“We are a peaceful country,” Fico announced at a rally the previous week, also noting that if his group conquests it “will not send a single round [of ammunition] to Ukraine.” The Progressive Slovakia group, a staunch enthusiast of European Union laws, is the runner up with merely above 17 percent of the vote, with 95 percent of ballots calculated. Its 39-year-old president Michal Simecka, a vice-leader of the European Parliament, crusaded on pledges to carry on Slovakia’s backing for Ukraine.



