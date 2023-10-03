(MENAFN) On Monday, the Georgian administration declared that it had investigated protestors from a US-financed group plotting to start a fierce color rebellion. The group was earlier engaged in the 2003 civil riot in the nation.



The chief of the government party clarified that he wants an excuse from the US. The US embassy in Tbilisi did not negate funding the group, but stated that its actions were around backing Georgian democracy.



Based on Georgia’s State Security Service (SUS), three Serbian citizens from the group named CANVAS reached Georgia last week and gathered with regional campaigners at a Tbilisi hotel to instruct them on how to “overthrow the government by violent means.”



According to the SUS, the "destructive and illegal actions" would aim at the government, security agencies, as well as the Orthodox Church, utilizing tactics such as roadblocks in addition to protest camps near the official facilities. As stated by the security agency, CANVAS campaigners also showed how to attack the parliament, shut down news services, as well as coup the government in Serbia.

