Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Kumpulainen

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kumpulainen, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20230928162408_84
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-09-28
Venue: XETA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1178 Unit price: 3.3928 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1178 Volume weighted average price: 3.3928 EUR
