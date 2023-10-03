Flash News: OKX Wallet Web Extension Adds Support For Zkme, Pioneer Of Zero-Knowledge Applications

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for October 3, 2023.

OKX Wallet Web Extension Adds Support for zkMe, Pioneer of Zero-Knowledge Applications

Users of OKX Wallet can now connect to zkMe via web extension, allowing them to experience a range of applications that use zero-knowledge technology to verify identity and create a safer, trustless Web3 ecosystem.

zkMe is building the infrastructure needed to create ways to present and verify credentials to various blockchain-connected services while safeguarding the privacy of users. This has many potential utilities, including:

. One Face, One DID : Combating bot and sybil attacks by requiring users to verify their identity through facial recognition

. zkKYC : Using zero-knowledge proofs to verify user identity without revealing sensitive information, making it possible to fulfill global KYC requirements in the least intrusive way possible

. Permissioned DeFi : Allowing access to DeFi for those whose identities have been verified, to ensure compliance with relevant laws and regulations, preventing fraud, money laundering and other illicit activities

. Identity Oracle : A decentralized oracle network that enables smart contracts to securely access off-chain identity or credential-related data feeds and web APIs

To connect the OKX Wallet web extension to zkMe, simply select the network with which to connect from the upper right hand corner of zkMe's web app , and then select OKX Wallet.

For more information, please visit the Support Cente .