Changenow Expands Crypto Accessibility, Celebrates 900 Supported Cryptocurrencies

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ChangeNOW , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce a major milestone in its journey towards expanding crypto accessibility: with the recent addition of SNEK, the first token on the Cardano blockchain, ChangeNOW now supports a 900 cryptocurrencies.ChangeNOW has introduced its 900th cryptocurrency, SNEK, marking a historic moment for the platform and the entire cryptocurrency community. SNEK is the first token built on the robust and forward-thinking Cardano blockchain to be listed on ChangeNOW. This addition showcases the platform's dedication to staying at the forefront of the crypto industry by embracing emerging technologies and ecosystems.ChangeNOW is a dynamic gateway to the crypto universe. The platform supports more than 60 blockchains, enabling users to engage with an extensive array of assets. With over 150,000 trading pairs, ChangeNOW provides an unrivaled opportunity for users to explore, exchange, and invest in the cryptocurrency market.This diversity is not only a testament to ChangeNOW's commitment to inclusivity but also highlights the platform's vital role in facilitating cross-chain swaps and bridges, bridging the gap between various blockchain ecosystems.Users can seamlessly swap, buy, and sell an extensive array of assets, including stablecoins, altcoins, and even the most exciting and buzzworthy memecoins. With a comprehensive portfolio that caters to both seasoned traders and newcomers alike, ChangeNOW is empowering individuals to explore the boundless possibilities of the cryptocurrency market.ChangeNOW's Executive, Xena Kash, expressed their excitement about this achievement, saying, "Reaching 900 supported cryptocurrencies is a testament to our commitment to democratizing access to the world of digital assets. We believe that crypto should be accessible to all, and we're proud to provide our users with a diverse range of options to participate in this transformative financial landscape."This remarkable milestone reinforces ChangeNOW's pivotal role in the global cryptocurrency market. By offering an extensive selection of cryptocurrencies and supporting multiple blockchains, the platform serves as a bridge between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain technology. ChangeNOW's commitment to diversity and inclusion in the crypto space underscores its mission to bring crypto to the masses.In an era of rapid blockchain evolution and emerging digital assets, ChangeNOW continues to adapt and expand its offerings. The addition of SNEK, as the 900th cryptocurrency, is a testament to the platform's forward-thinking approach.A Vision for the FutureAs ChangeNOW continues to grow and evolve, it remains dedicated to its core values of accessibility, security, and user-centricity. With 900 cryptocurrencies now supported, ChangeNOW is poised to lead the way in making crypto accessible, engaging, and exciting for people worldwide.ChangeNOW is a leading crypto exchange platform committed to making digital assets accessible and secure for everyone. With a vast portfolio of 900 cryptocurrencies, support for over 60 blockchains, and more than 150,000 trading pairs, including SNEK, the first Cardano-based token, ChangeNOW empowers users to swap, buy, and sell a wide variety of assets, from stablecoins to memecoins. Founded on the principles of accessibility, security, and user-centricity, ChangeNOW is driving the evolution of the cryptocurrency market.

