Sofema Online Corporate Solutions Guide - Reviewing The Latest Business-To-Business (B2B) Oportunities

SOFIA, BULGARIA , October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sofema Online (SOL) has a set of corporate services and products. The strategic focus is to facilitate vocational training and development opportunities tailored to each company's needs.This is a brief overview of the available Business-to-Business (B2B) programs :>> Privileged Training Partner (PTP)>> Enroll now – Pay later>> Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP)>> Tailored Training Solutions (TTS)Details:Privileged Training Partner (PTP)Users of Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) and Sofema Online ( SOL) can join the Privileged Training Partner (PTP) This partnership gives access to the Sofema Online E-learning platform with the possibility to designate an Account Manager for all trainees and to opt for the feature – Enroll now – pay later.Benefits for users of :>> Immediate -15% (Minimum) for all Single Courses>> –10% on all Diplomas and Training Packages>> Special Freedom Pass price of €1169 (€1375 instead): gives access to all online training programs for 12 months>> Enroll now – Pay later – A feature available for PTP users of SOL - immediate enrollment with a consolidated monthly invoice.>> The company Account Manager has admin access to view the training status of the team and control all the information>> Monthly report with an invoice which can be paid in a 30-day time period.>> Additional benefit for users of Sofema Aviation Services (SAS): – 15% for In-company classroom and webinar trainingCorporate Freedom Pass (CFP)Corporate Freedom Pass opens access to over 300 Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Online Courses for a six-month or one-year period. Suitable for the whole staff and cost-effective ( saving 000`s Euros to the employer). Groups of staff may be nominated and further enrolled, following each other throughout the year of membership.Benefits:>> Subscription Freedom = Client Nominated Administrator with Full Control of Registrations>> The cost-effective scheme allows more enrollments within one CFP – Subscription for 5/7/10/15 concurrent users>> Full Admin Guidance and Support from Sofema Online (SOL) Team>> Corporate Freedom Pass is created for companies of any size – from CAMO`s and Small 145 Organizations to Medium and Larger Operators. It provides a higher level of support, including the development of new training courses to accommodate particular organizational objectives.Tailored Training Solutions (TTS)Sofema Online provides the opportunity to host in-company training for delivery to a company's own staff.Benefits>> An opportunity for all employees to build competence in the workplace>> Satisfy all regulatory initial and recurrent obligations>> SOL Training Courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines>> SOL Courses are Engaging & Interactive>> All delegates shall receive Sofema Online Certificate on completion of the Course ExaminationWith the understanding that every business is unique, these programs are designed to address the specific needs and challenges a company might face. A team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping organizations thrive in today's dynamic business landscape.

