Prianto & Runecast To Showcase Agentless Vmware Scans & DORA Audits At It-Sa

Along with Prianto, Runecast to Present Agentless Workload Scanning for VMware, Audits for DORA Compliance, New SaaS and more in Nuremberg.

- Basim Al Lawati, Oman Airports LONDON, U.K., October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a pioneer in AI-powered solutions for vulnerability management, compliance and IT Operations Management (ITOM), is excited to reveal its latest innovations on 10-12 October 2023 with its partner Prianto at it-sa Expo and Congress in Nuremberg, Germany. The event is Europe's largest IT security exhibition.As a leading provider of Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) capabilities that span from on-premises and operating systems to cloud and containers, Runecast helps customers across heavily regulated industries by automating risk-based vulnerability management, continuous compliance auditing for industry regulations and vendor best practices, container security and more efficient ITOM.Industry experts have called Runecast a 'must-have' solution for VMware environments, and analysts have referred to it as a 'Swiss Army Knife for VMware Admins'."We are thrilled to introduce our latest enablers for the vCommunity at it-sa in Nuremberg," said Stan Markov, Runecast CEO and Co-Founder, and – as VCDX #74 – one of only 300 VMware Certified Design Experts globally. "With our industry-first agentless workload scanning for VMware [1] and automated DORA compliance audits, we are taking a big step towards empowering organizations to keep their workloads secure and compliant in the most efficient way."Customer case studies verify 75-90% typical time savings in the areas of troubleshooting, upgrade planning and compliance readiness, and customer reviews regularly recognize Runecast as a 'High Performer' in G2 Grid® Reports for various categories that include Security Risk Analysis, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), Vulnerability Scanner, Cloud Compliance and Cloud Security.🟠 German Customers Know Best 🟠German customers enabled by Runecast include Bauhaus, Bayer, Bücherhallen Hamburg, Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR), eurodata AG, Hochschule Stralsund, ITK Rheinland, Klinikum Dortmund, Krankenhaus Kiel, Kreis Ostholstein, Landesbetrieb Information and Technology North Rhine-Westphalia, Landkreis Calw, Landkreis Heilbronn, Uniklinikum Magdeburg, Universität Marburg, Universität München, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt and more.🟠 What to Expect at Booth 7-627 🟠Industry experts attending it-sa in Nuremberg are cordially invited to visit us with our European distribution partner Prianto at Booth 7-627 for an exclusive demonstration of Runecast's enablement for organizations in highly regulated industries. We will share live demonstration of:🔹 Runecast SaaS and On-Prem options🔹 Agentless Vulnerability Scanning for AWS🔹 Agentless Scanning for VMware Workloads🔹 Compliance Auditing for DORA, BSI IT-Grundschutz, PCI DSS, GDPR, ISO2700, TISAX etc.🔹 Proactive approaches for mitigating risk and ensuring continuous compliance and uptimeVisit Runecast and Prianto at Booth 7-627 during it-sa Expo and Congress 2023 to witness firsthand how the new Runecast capabilities can transform your organization's security posture and compliance management. Register at the booth for a free unlimited 14-day license .Join us at the Expo and get some information about the latest news and a live demo:[1], Based on internal research of industry offerings as of August 2023.About PriantoFounded in 2009, Prianto is a pure-play software distributor that has grown into a group of companies covering Europe and North America. The company's goal is to establish long-term, successful business relationships while relying on absolute channel loyalty, selling only to IT resellers to offer high-margin and innovative software solutions as a trusted partner for resellers, systems integrators and Managed Service Providers.

