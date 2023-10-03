(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SharkStriker makes it to the world's top 250 MSSPs spot again in 2023

SharkStriker has earned the recognition of being one of the top MSSPs in the world, again in 2023 for empowering businesses through the unified platform STREIGO

WALNUT CREEK, CA, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SharkStriker , a cybersecurity services vendor, has become one of the world's top MSSPs, once again.Every year MSSP Alert publishes a list of the world's top 250 MSSPs. After thorough research and analysis of thousands of MSSPs across the globe, one MSSP that proves its mettle in cybersecurity services as an emerging leading services vendor.This recognition underscores the vendor's unwavering commitment to simplifying cybersecurity services and compliance management for all through their revolutionary platform, STRIEGO . What makes STRIEGO stand apart is its superfluous ability to solve multifaceted cybersecurity and compliance challenges faced by organizations in the cyber threat landscape.Through its multi-tier, multi-tenant capabilities, STRIEGO empowers businesses to leverage both cloud and on-premise environments.With a dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) team , they offer a perfect blend of technology and human expertise to deliver quick and precise threat hunting, incident response, and compliance assurance.STRIEGO goes a step ahead in assisting businesses to augment their cybersecurity posture through features like next-gen SEIM/XDR, Vulnerability Management, threat detection and response, and more!"We are honored to have earned the spot of being one of the top 250 MSSPs in the world, yet again. It is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment towards offering holistic and simplified cybersecurity to our partners and assisting them in getting the most value from all their existing security investments,” said Ajay Kumar, CEO and Founder of SharkStriker.He added“As businesses continue to foray into the digital realm, threat actors keep evolving their modus operandi. Businesses looking to achieve optimal cybersecurity posture face challenges like increased complexity of cybersecurity solutions, siloing of cybersecurity functions, and rising cost of enterprise-grade cybersecurity. They are looking for one vendor who offers both cybersecurity services and compliance assurance under one roof, however, they find it challenging to find such a vendor.If a vendor offers one specific aspect of cybersecurity services they would not cater to another aspect, The result? businesses struggle to manage multiple vendors to meet their cybersecurity and compliance needs.To worsen this situation, there is increased pressure from regulatory bodies on businesses to become more compliant with the InfoSec and cybersecurity guidelines issued by them. SharkStriker seeks to solve this by offering holistic cybersecurity services that seek to cater to every aspect of cybersecurity and compliance all through a unified platform STRIEGO."“MSSP Alert and CyberRisk Alliance congratulate SharkStriker on this honor,” said Jessica C. Davis, editorial director of MSSP Alert, a CyberRisk Alliance resource.“The Top 250 MSSPs continue to outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023. It's an indication of the strength of managed security services provided by these specialists at a time when cybercrime has accelerated and threatens businesses of every size and from every industry.”MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs list and research report are overseen by Jessica C. Davis, editorial director, MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E.This is the second year of SharkStriker earning this spot as one of the top 250 MSSPs in the world. With their signature unified security platform STRIEGO, they seek to revolutionize the way cybersecurity and compliance are being approached sticking to their mission to simplify cybersecurity services.About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)CyberRisk Alliance (CRA) is a business intelligence company serving the high growth, rapidly evolving cybersecurity community with a diversified portfolio of services that inform, educate, build community, and inspire an efficient marketplace. Our trusted information leverages a unique network of journalists, analysts and influencers, policymakers, and practitioners. CRA's brands include SC Media, Security Weekly, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, InfoSec World, Identiverse, Cybersecurity Collaboration Forum, its research unit CRA Business Intelligence, the peer-to-peer CISO membership network, Cybersecurity Collaborative, the Official Cyber Security Summit, TECHEXPO Top Secret, and now LaunchTech Communications. Click here to learn more.About SharkStrikerSharkStriker is a trailblazing cybersecurity services vendor with a mission to simplify cybersecurity for its partners across industries through its technologically driven human-led open architecture platform STRIEGO. It seeks to cater to some of the industry's most immediate challenges such as siloed cybersecurity, increasing cost of cybersecurity solutions, changing regulatory environment, and increasing reliance on multiple vendors for multiple aspects of cybersecurity and compliance.With STRIEGO, SharkStriker is able to assist its network of partners and customers through effective augmentation of cyber security posture as per use cases, extending visibility, compliance management, and round-the-clock support for incident response.Through a team of threat-striking experts, they have made their presence across MEA, North America, Europe, and Asia.

