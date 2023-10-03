African Union officials seek new financing sources for long-term development

(MENAFN) During a retreat of the African Union Executive Council held in Kigali, Rwanda, African ministers and officials came together to address the pressing issue of financing for the African Union's Agenda 2063 and its flagship projects. The retreat, spanning three days, was organized to deliberate on the second 10-year plan of Agenda 2063, covering the period from 2024 to 2033.



One of the central themes of the discussions was the need for additional sources of financing to complement the contributions made by member states toward the continent's long-term development initiatives. South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Naledi Pandor, emphasized the critical role of resources in achieving the desired progress. She highlighted the challenges associated with securing adequate funding for these ambitious programs.



Pandor stressed the necessity of implementing an effective domestic resource mobilization strategy. She underscored the importance of optimizing the potential of the private sector, given its substantial capital reserves. In doing so, the African Union aims to address the persistent issue of limited funding and ensure that resources are effectively deployed to drive the continent's development agenda forward.

MENAFN03102023000045015682ID1107178456