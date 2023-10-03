Pentagon faces budget shortage to replace weapons sent to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The Pentagon has warned Congress that it does not have the funding to replenish weaponry deployed to Ukraine, raising fears about Washington's capacity to effectively resupply its own forces, based on a report by a news agency.



The Pentagon asked Congress to refill financing for Ukraine in a letter issued to congressional leaders and acquired by the media. The proposal comes just days after a last-minute budget deal was reached to avoid a federal government shutdown, yet it did not include extra funding for Kiev, as sought by the White House.



“We have already been forced to slow down the replenishment of our own forces to hedge against an uncertain funding future,” Pentagon Comptroller MIchael McCord mentioned in the letter. “Failure to replenish our military services on a timely basis could harm our military’s readiness.”



McCord also stated that if financial requests are not satisfied, the Pentagon may be unable to equip Ukraine with weaponry that it considers "critical and urgent now as Russia prepares to conduct a winter offensive."

MENAFN03102023000045015839ID1107178453