Nomination Committee Appointed For Immunovia AB (Publ)

The Nomination Committee, which is to be appointed for the period until a new

Nomination Committee is appointed, shall consist of four members, of which three will be appointed

by the Company's three largest shareholders in terms of voting, and the fourth shall be the Chair

of the Board of Directors. If the Chair of the Board of Directors is one of the three largest shareholders, he

shall, in his/her capacity as shareholder, make his seat available and the next shareholder shall be

offered the right to appoint a member to the Nomination Committee.

The Chair of the Board

shall, as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the third quarter, contact the three largest

shareholders registered in the share register kept by Euroclear Sweden AB at this time in an

appropriate manner and request them to, within a reasonable time, may not exceed 30 days, in

writing to the Nomination Committee name the person the shareholder wishes to appoint as a

member of the Nomination Committee.

If one of the three largest shareholders do not wish to

exercise his right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee, the next shareholder shall in

turn be offered the right to appoint a member of the Nomination Committee. In the event that

several shareholders waive their right to appoint members of the Nomination Committee, the

Chair of the Board of Directors shall not have to contact more than eight shareholders, unless it is necessary

to convene a Nomination Committee consisting of at least three members.



Unless otherwise agreed between the members, the member appointed by the largest shareholder

in terms of number of votes shall be appointed chairman of the nomination committee. The

Chair of the Board of Directors or another Board member shall never be the Chair of the Nomination

Committee.



Based on the above, the Nomination Committee has been

determined to consist of the following persons who together represent 7,52 percent of the number

of shares and votes in the company as of September 30, 2023:





Carl Borrebaeck, representing Carl Borrebaeck

Mats Leifland, representing Mats Ohlin Sara Ek, representing Sara Ek appointed Chair of the nomination Committee

For more information, please contact:

Jeff Borcherding

CEO and President

[email protected]

Karin

Almqvist Liwendahl

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

+46

70

911 56 08



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10:15 CET on 3 October 2023.



