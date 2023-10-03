Global $17.13 Bn IVF Services Markets, Analysis, & Forecasts, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F

The IVF services market encompasses various revenue streams generated by entities offering services like conventional insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection. This market also considers the value of associated goods sold alongside the services. A notable advancement in improving IVF success rates involves the use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP).

This technique is increasingly applied to enhance egg quality, uterine lining thickness, and endometrial receptivity, primarily benefiting individuals experiencing recurrent implantation failure during multiple IVF cycles. Studies have shown significant improvements in hormonal markers like Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH), and Antral Follicle Count (AFC) among women treated with PRP, thereby enhancing fertility prospects.

In terms of regional dominance, Western Europe led the IVF services market in 2022, closely followed by North America. The market's geographical coverage extends to regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. IVF services encompass various types of cycles, including fresh IVF cycles (non-donor), thawed IVF cycles (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycles.

Fresh IVF cycles involve using eggs and embryos that have never been frozen and are typically fertilized in the lab with semen. Service providers in this industry include fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes, catering to various sectors like fertility clinics and hospitals.

One of the key drivers of the IVF services market is the rising infertility rate, with couples experiencing challenges in conceiving within 12 months. This issue is prevalent, with statistics from the US Department of Health and Human Services indicating that approximately 12 to 13 couples out of 100 face difficulties in conceiving

. Furthermore, in India alone, there are an estimated 15 to 20 million cases of infertility. The increasing rate of infertility has led more individuals to seek IVF services, contributing significantly to the market's growth.

However, the high cost associated with IVF services acts as a limiting factor. In countries like the USA, the expenses for a basic IVF package can range from $4,700 to $20,000, with an average cost of around $12,000. A single IVF cycle can cost between $8,000 to $30,000. In some emerging economies like India, the price of IVF services varies from INR 70,000 to INR 300,000.

These high costs make IVF services less accessible to low- and middle-income populations, posing a challenge to the overall growth of the IVF services market. Addressing affordability and accessibility remains a critical consideration for the industry's future development.

The countries covered in the IVF services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes: