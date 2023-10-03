QNB Launches Special Sustainable Icon During Expo 2023 Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its role as a strategic banking partner for Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, QNB Group participated in the event with a creative and modern artwork for the bank under the name“QNB Icon”, which is considered the first of its kind in the Middle East. The design used environmentally friendly materials and LED lighting, using a solar energy system and thus saving energy. This highlights the role of technological innovation in achieving sustainable development and exhibits alternative energy solutions.

The QNB icon, reveals the most important information about QNB Group in five international languages: Arabic, English, French, Chinese and Turkish. It represents the Group's journey since it was founded in 1964 and its future vision. The icon also indicates the Group's presence and business network in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East region.



The icon, is 4 meters high with a diameter of 3.5 meters. It consists of four gold pillars topped by a gold rounded cylinder that is powered by solar panels, as part of the Bank's commitment to renewable energy. Through light, the icon will reflect QNB Group's achievements, on the ground, in the five international languages.

Visitors can scan the QR Code, using their smartphones, to learn more about the details of the artwork. The Group, through this artwork, reflect its commitment to provide an innovative experience using environmentally friendly materials, in line with the most important pillars of its social corporate responsibility, which is to contribute to building a better society and the ambition to achieve environmental sustainability.

In this regard, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President – QNB Group Communications, stressed QNB Group's keenness to participate in such events that highlight the sustainability practices by different sectors in the country, indicating that the artwork is a reflection of the work environment in which we operate and through which we look forward to achieving the desired goal.

In this context, she added that the Group has made great strides in enabling initiatives that ultimately helps in achieving sustainability at both internal and external levels.

The artwork is expected to attract the attention of attendees as an innovative and distinctive artistic edifice, with a special character due to its association with the bank's brand and logo, and will be one of QNB's most prominent contributions during the event, which will continue for six months.