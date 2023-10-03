Qatar Chamber Takes Part In Qatar-Turkiye Business Meet

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber has participated in the Qatar-Türkiye Business Meet held yesterday at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the presence of the Turkish Minister of Trade HE Ömer Bolat; Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry H E Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater; and QC First Vice-chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Twar Al Kuwari, QC board member Shaheen bin Lahdan Al Mohannadi , along with a crowd of businessmen from both countries. The meeting was also attended by the Chairman of Türkiye Exporters Assembly Mustafa GÜLTEPE and H E Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to the State of Qatar Dr. Mustafa Goksu. In his remarks, Al Kuwari praised the deep-rooted and developed relations between Qatar and Türkiye, noting that they are linked by strong and fast-growing economic and commercial ties.

This is supported by the convergence between the leadership in both countries and the mutual visits at high levels.

The two countries' bilateral trade volume reached QR8 in 2022, compared with QR6 in 2021, showing an 18 percent increase, making Türkiye one of Qatar's most significant trading partners, he said.

Al Kuwari attributed this surge to the developed relations between both countries, especially with the presence of direct maritime lines, a number of signed agreements and the abundance of mutual investments on both sides.

As for mutual investments, he noted that there are many Turkish companies operating in Qatar, either with full Turkish capital or in partnership with Qatari counterparts, across various sectors including trade, contracting, construction, healthcare, services, and more.

In Türkiye, he said, there are many Qatar investments in diverse of sectors like real estate and tourism and others, affirming that Türkiye is an attractive investment destination for Qataris, and that Qatari businessmen are keenly interested to invest in Türkiye and establish commercial alliances and joint ventures with their Turkish counterpart.

QC First Vice-Chairman invited Turkish companies to increase their investments in Qatar, which provides an attractive investment environment, advanced infrastructure, and leading economic legislation, as well as incentives and facilities offered by the government. Moreover, Qatar hosts a range of promising opportunities available in its free zones." He also emphasised that Qatar Chamber supports cooperation and partnership between both sides, highlighting that the Chamber encourages Qatari investors to direct their investments towards Türkiye, which offers tremendous opportunities and an attractive investment climate.

Turkish Minister of Trade H E Ömer Bolat congratulated Qatar for hosting the International Horticultural Expo 2023 Qatar, noting that there are 130 Turkish businessmen participating in the Turkish pavilion to review vistas of cooperation with their Qatari counterparts. Bolat also praised the distinguished relations between Qatar and Turkey, noting that these strategic relations cover all fields, especially the economic and commercial spheres.

He indicated that there are 720 Turkish firms working in Qatar in various fields, and about 120 Qatari firms operating in Türkiye and have successful investments.