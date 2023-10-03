Qatar University Study Links Covid-19 With Burnout In Healthcare Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Pharmacy, in collaboration with the College of Health Sciences and the College of Medicine, conducts study on the impact of COVID-19 on students in health professions.

A research by the College of Pharmacy at QU Health in Qatar University (QU), in collaboration with researchers from the College of Health Sciences and the College of Medicine, has revealed a worrying surge in anxiety levels among health profession students, driven by the uncertain pandemic landscape, fear of contracting the virus, and concerns about their education and future careers.

The groundbreaking study sheds light on the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental health and empathy of health professions students. This research delivers critical insights into the unique challenges faced by health professions students during these unprecedented times, emphasizing the urgent need for support and intervention.

Led by Dr. Alla El Awaisi, Director of Clinical Operations and Engagement at QU Health, the study delves deep into health professions students' experiences, unravelling the hurdles they encountered during the ongoing pandemic. Despite its findings, the study highlighted the incredible power of empathy among health professions students. Dealing with their own challenges, these remarkable students demonstrated resilience and an unwavering capacity for empathy, which is vital in providing compassionate care even in the face of adversity.

Dr. El Awaisi commented,“Our study reveals the deep impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the mental well-being of health profession students, emphasizing the need to prepare them for the challenges of health care delivery in a post-pandemic world. As the future of the health care profession, it is crucial to develop tailored awareness and management programs to address their unique needs, reducing the occurrence and consequences of burnout. I take immense pride in the involvement of two of our pharmacy students in this project, showcasing the exceptional caliber and unwavering dedication of our students to conduct meaningful research that tackles vital issues impacting their education and future professions.”

Moreover, the study raised a red flag on the urgent need for addressing burnout awareness and implementing educational interventions. By revealing the prevalence and impact of burnout among health profession students, it emphasized the necessity of integrating burnout prevention strategies into educational curricula and fostering a culture that prioritizes student well-being in these demanding fields.

Out of the 1,268 students who were eligible to participate, 272 students completed the online survey. The average age of the participants was 21.4 years, and most of them were females (92.6(. The majority of respondents were studying pharmacy (36.4%) or medicine (24.6%). Most students showed significant concern regarding COVID-19.

They were very or extremely concerned about the pandemic's duration (69.9%), the number of new cases, their personal safety and security, the risk of getting COVID-19 themselves, and the risk of their loved ones contracting COVID-19.

While the study holds significant value, it is important to acknowledge its limitations. Primarily, the data collected relied on self-reported responses obtained through an online survey, which introduces the possibility of biases and inaccuracies.

Furthermore, a low response rate of only 21% was encountered, potentially affecting the generalization of the study's findings. Whilst it is imperative to take into account the study limitations when interpreting the results, its implications extend far beyond QU and are relevant to all educational institutions. By identifying the unique needs and challenges faced by health professions students, QU can develop targeted programs that directly address their well-being, both during times of crisis and in everyday situations. Through initiatives focused on managing burnout, raising awareness, and promoting overall student health, QU aims to cultivate a supportive environment that nurtures the mental well-being of its students. By doing so, we strive to empower and uplift health professions students, enabling them to provide exceptional care to communities even in the most challenging circumstances.