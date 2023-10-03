Deputy PM Meets Kazakhstan Counterpart

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah met Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan H E Serik Zhumangarin. During the meeting, they discussed topics of common interest as well as cooperation and relations between the two sides and ways to enhance and develop them. The meeting was attended by a number of senior officials from both sides.

